Youth Baseball Grants Available

Applications for the Salina Youth Baseball Fund are being accepted.

This fund was established in 1999 by Larry Britegam with memorial gifts from former coaches Lowell Letourneau and Larry Caldwell. Being a baseball coach for 30 years, he was an avid fan of the game. During his time as coach he saw many families struggle with the financial demands that organized sports brought about.

This was a way to give back to the children of the community while also honoring his former coaches.

This programs allows local youth and teams an opportunity that they might not have otherwise. These grants can be used towards registration fees, tournament fees, equipment, clinics, but are not limited to those items alone.

Anyone looking to obtain a grant may put in an application anytime before June 1st through the Foundation’s online grant system at www.gscf.org/about-grants. These grants are awarded on a first come first serve basis so don’t delay. Any other questions may be directed to Jessica Martin at 785-823-1800.

—

Story by Rachel Bieker