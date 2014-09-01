Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash

A woman was hurt in a rollover crash that involved three vehicles on a busy Salina street late Wednesday morning

Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene that a silver Jeep was stopped at a stop sign on Lewis Street, on the south side of Crawford Street, preparing to head north. The Jeep failed to yield the right of way, and as it drove across Crawford was hit by a small pickup truck that was headed west on Crawford. The Jeep was knocked onto its side. It rolled onto a third vehicle, a Dodge Durango that was stopped at a stop sign on Lewis, on the north side of Crawford.

The driver of the Jeep was extricated from her vehicle by Salina Firefighters to be evaluated by EMS. Rupert said that she had non-life threatening injuries.

Neither the driver of the pickup, nor the driver of the Durango, were hurt.

Rupert added that the driver of the Jeep will be cited for failure to yield.

The crash happened between 11:30 and 11:45 Wednesday morning.