Woman Called in Crash With Train

KSAL Staff - September 3, 2017 7:09 am

A Texas woman was killed in a crash in a crash with a train in eastern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Melodee McEndree was driving a 2008 Honda passenger car, headed east on a rural road north of the community of Elsmore. She failed to yield at train tracks crossing the road, and was struck be a train that was headed south.

McEndree, who was buckled up, was killed. The engineer and conductor inside the train were not hurt.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1:00, three miles north of Elsmore in rural Allen County.

 

