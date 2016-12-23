Wichita Police Hand Out Gift Cards to Motorists

Lucky motorists are being pulled over by Wichita police officers and handed $50 gift cards instead of citations.

The Wichita Eagle reports the gift giving is part of a community-relations project launched by the police department.

The giveaway started Wednesday and 29 traffic violators will be given a gift card and a warning to drive safely, instead of a fine and court date, over the next couple of days.

The gift cards are being given to drivers with minor violations because it is illegal for police to randomly stop a motorist without probable cause that a violation has occurred.

Officer Eric Piotrowski says he’s never done anything like the giveaway in his 29 years of on the force, but that it was fun to give people something they wanted for a change.

—