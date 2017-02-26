ksal.com

KSN

Wichita man convicted of human trafficking

Associated Press - February 26, 2017 5:14 am

A Wichita man has been found guilty of human trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 25-year-old Daederick Lacy was convicted Thursday of sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of an adult, and one count of interstate transportation of a minor for prostitution.

Evidence at his trial indicated that two minor females and one adult female worked as prostitutes for Lacy.

Prosecutors say Lacy advertised the victims on a web site, rented motel rooms for sex and took the victims to men who paid for sex. He also a minor female from Kansas to Texas for prostitution.

Lacy’s sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

