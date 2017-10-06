Weather Halts Sacred Heart Homecoming Game With Knights Down 21-0 to Plainville

Plainville leads 21-0, but the weather was the big winner at the Sacred Heart Homecoming game Friday night.

The game will resume with 11:11 remaining in the first half Saturday at Russell at 1 PM. The Knights cannot play in Salina due to Homecoming activities involving Kansas Wesleyan University.

The game kicked off nearly an hour early Friday at 6:05 PM in hopes to get it in before the predicted severe weather moved into the area, but it was not to be.

The game started with a bang as Cardinal Senior Chandler Cellmer returned the opening kickoff for an 88 yard touchdown.

Following a three and out by the Knights, Plainville put together a drive that ended with a 6 yard TD scamper by Sophomore QB Jordan Finnesy.

The Sacred Heart offense got a little something going on their next drive, but they were unable to hit pay dirt.

The quarter ended with a long drive by the Cardinals, capped off with Finnesy tossing a 13 yard touchdown pass to senior Chase Cellmer with under a minute left in the opening period.

Plainville is looking to even their record at 3-3 if they can get the win on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Knights hope to snap a losing streak that will be five games if they can’t engineer the comeback.

By Clarke Sanders