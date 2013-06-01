Voters Decide City, School Board Races

Salinans went to the polls on Tuesday and elected three city commissioners and four members to the Salina USD 305 Board of Education.

Those who won seats on the Salina City Commission include:

Michael Hoppock Melissa Hodges Joe Hay Jr.

Hoppock and Hodges will serve four-year terms while Hay will serve a two-year term.

Those who won four-year terms on the USD 305 Board of Education include:

Emma Doherty Gabe Grant Jim Fletcher

Gary Denning won a two-year term.

Saline County Clerk Jamie Allen told KSAL News that voter turnout for a city election like this is typically between 12 percent and 18 percent. She had optimistically predicted a 21 percent turnout. Final number indicate that turnout was 18.23 percent.

It was Allen’s first election as county clerk. She told KSAL News she was pleased with how things went.

The results are unofficial, until the Saline County Commission meets later this week to canvass the votes, and certify the election.

