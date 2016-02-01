VIDEO: Explosive Devices Seized in Tescott Apartment

The explosive devices were located inside this apartment.

No one was injured in a weekend incident in which four improvised explosive devices were discovered in an apartment in a small Ottawa County community.

Authorities safely removed the pipe bomb type devices from an apartment at the Lee Street Apartments, located at 440 Lee Street in Tescott. The devices were located inside apartment three.

Jeffery DeMars, his wife, and their two dogs live in the apartment next door. DeMars told KSAL News that he was visiting apartment three earlier this week when he was shown one of the explosive devices. He says that he was told that it was a pipe bomb.

DeMars says that he saw sheriff deputies at the complex on Friday for an unrelated reason, and told them about the possible explosive device. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office ended up obtaining a search warrant, and when they saw the devices they requested assistance from a Riley County explosive disposal team.

DeMars says that as a precaution he was asked to evacuate his apartment which is located adjacent to the east. The neighbor adjacent to the west was also evacuated.

DeMars says that he has always had a cordial relationship with his neighbor. He was surprised when he was shown the explosive device, and has no idea why they were being made.

The tenant, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody. He could face criminal charges related to the explosive devices.