Salina Police are investigating a vandalism case in which windows in a car were shattered.

Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney says that sometime between 11:30 Thursday night and 4:30 Friday morning passenger and driver’s side windows on a 2008 Toyota RAV4 were damaged, possibly with a BB gun. The front windshield and rear back glass were not damaged.

The vehicle was parked in the 1600 block of Eaglecrest Road.

Total damage is estimated at $800.