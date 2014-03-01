Update: Child Burned

Police on Monday provided a few new details about an ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances of how a child was burned in a west side Salina home on Thursday evening.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that just before 11pm, officers were called to Salina Regional Health Center on Thursday night after a 3-year-old girl was taken to the ER with burns on most of her left arm.

Police say hot water burned the girl’s skin and that the investigation is ongoing.

She was taken to Wichita’s St. Francis Hospital to be cared for in the facilities burn unit.

Original Story:

Salina Police are in the early stages of an investigation after a 3-year-old girl was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with burns on her body.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers responded to a Salina home Thursday evening after learning a little girl was burned.

Captain Sweeney says the girl was transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for treatment.

No other details were released.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.