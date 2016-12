The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary in the 6100 block of S. Gypsum Valley Road.

Deputies say sometime Tuesday between 12:30pm and 5:30pm, someone forced open the front door of the home that is just north of Gypsum and stole a 50-inch TV, a sound system, laptop computer, tools and a couple of hoodie sweatshirts.

Damage and loss is listed at $2,270.