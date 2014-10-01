Trucks and Tools Stolen

Burglars visit an area business twice during the overnight hours and steal 2 work trucks and tools.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break in at Mid-Kansas Underground, 1345 W. Old 40 Highway that began around 12:20am Tuesday morning.

Lt. Michael Ascher tells KSAL News that at least one suspect made entry into the building through a garage door.

About 20-minutes later they left the property in a stolen white, 2005 GMC Sierra truck with one acetylene torch.

Surveillance video then confirms at least two suspects came back to the business at 3:55am and loaded up numerous tools including a couple of landscape transit levels into another white, GMC Sierra truck and drove off.

The owner of the business contacted authorities after arriving at work to discover the crime at 4:30am – missing an encounter with the suspects by only a few minutes.

Deputies are reviewing video files while the business is still estimating loss and damage which is expected to run into the thousands of dollars.