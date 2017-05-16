UPDATE: Salina Man Crashes Into Creek

A Salina man was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing his truck into a creek.

Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene that the driver veered off the road in the area of Cloud Street and Centennial Road.

The truck rolled down a steep embankment and ended up in Dry Creek, upright on its wheels in the water.

Rupert said that prior to the crash the truck was headed west on Cloud Street, driving erratically. At one point it drove through a yard.

Aaron Farmer of Salina and his granddaughter were following the truck, and saw the crash happen. He told KSAL News at the scene that the truck was driving at about 30-miles-per-hour when it veered left, hopped a curb, and went down into the creek.

They called 911, and then went down to help before first responders arrived.

The Salina Fire Department responded and rescued the driver from the truck.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Charles Smith of Salina, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

