A group of students from Salina South High School are joining in a statewide effort, and are planning to to door-to-door to collect food. Students, friends, and family from the school’s drama department are planning to “trick-or-treat-so-kids-can-eat”.

Members of South’s Thespian Troupe #1476 will be knocking on doors asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Food Bank.

The students will gather at the school, and then spread out through town. They will be going door-to-door, not collecting candy, but rather non-perishable food items. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Everything collected will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Along with collecting food, those participating will have a little fun. Those in costume will be judged for best group, most original, cutest, and funniest.

The activities are planned for Thursday, October 26th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Thousands of pounds of food will be collected in one night across the state, giving organizations the ability to help thousands of local people.

Feel free to call the South High Drama department to request pick-up of food items at 309-3675.

Please help support area students and the Salina Food Bank by donating food.

