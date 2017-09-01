Traffic Signals Damaged by Wildlife

An intersection in downtown Salina will be controlled by stop signs for the near future.

According to the City of Salina, traffic signals located at the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Ash Street were recently damaged by wildlife. It is intended that this location be upgraded as part of the downtown streetscape project.

The traffic signals will be bagged and the four-way stop signs will remain in place until further notice.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this intersection.

