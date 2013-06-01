Thief Vandalizes Car

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 400 block of S. College between 10pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday.

Police say someone was able to break into the car through a window on the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am and steal numerous items including a wallet, identification, debit card, $650 cash, a couple of T-shirts and earnings.

Vulgar statements were also penned throughout the car’s interior.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,050.

