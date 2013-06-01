ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 71 °F

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 81 °F | Lo: 61 °F

Friday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Saturday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Sunday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Monday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Sankey Auto
KSN

Thief Vandalizes Car

KSAL Staff - October 12, 2017 10:50 am

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 400 block of S. College between 10pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday.

Police say someone was able to break into the car through a window on the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am and steal numerous items including a wallet, identification, debit card, $650 cash, a couple of T-shirts and earnings.

Vulgar statements were also penned throughout the car’s interior.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,050.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 