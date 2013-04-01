Thief Sniffed Out by K-9 Cop

Salina Police used a K-9 team to track down a vehicle burglar early Friday morning.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers found 23-year-old Josiah Hadnot hiding in a backyard at 907 E. Jewell just before 3am with the help of a tracking police dog.

The search began after a resident saw a man going through cars in the 700 block of Greenbriar around 2am. About 30-minutes later a witness called police after seeing a man going through cars in the 1000 block of E. Beloit.

The SPD K-9 unit picked up the trail on E. Beloit and found him hiding on E. Jewell.

Hadnot is now facing charges of burglary and theft.

Police are asking residents in those areas to contact them if they discover that items are missing from their vehicles to help them in the investigation.