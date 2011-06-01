Suspected Burglar Caught in Search

Ellsworth County law enforcement caught a suspected burglar who fled, and was on the run for a couple of hours.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:18 Tuesday morning a burglary in progress was reported at a residence located at 816 Highway 156 in Ellsworth County. When Deputies arrived, the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

A manhunt quickly began. Ellsworth County Deputies were assisted in searching the area by officers from Wildlife and Parks, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, canine and aircraft.

The suspect was located at 1:08 in the afternoon in a pasture north of the residence and a subject was arrested and transported to the Ellsworth County Jail.