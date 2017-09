Investigators are looking for a person who forged a business check at a Salina bank.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that back on August 9, a suspect stole a blank check from Overland Property Group, 204 S. Santa Fe, filling in an amount of $784.41 before signing and cashing it in at the Bennington State Bank at 200 S. 9th.

Captain Sweeney says the forgery was reported to authorities on Thursday.