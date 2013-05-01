ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 39 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 °F | Lo: 35 °F

Friday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Saturday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Sunday

Hi: 49 °F 

Lo: 27 °F

Monday

Hi: 51 °F 

Lo: 30 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Martinellis Little Italy
KSN

Suspect Sought in Break-In

KSAL Staff - February 9, 2017 10:27 am

Salina Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a residential burglary.

Officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of N. 5th Street after the homeowner returned to discover a break-in.

Police say sometime between 1:15pm and 6pm Wednesday evening, someone removed a screen and slid a window open to gain access.

Once inside the burglar stole a tattoo and ink kit valued at $500.

Also taken was a DVD player with numerous DVD’s, CD’s and a computer tablet.

Total loss is listed $1,025.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 