Suspect Sought in Break-In

Salina Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a residential burglary.

Officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of N. 5th Street after the homeowner returned to discover a break-in.

Police say sometime between 1:15pm and 6pm Wednesday evening, someone removed a screen and slid a window open to gain access.

Once inside the burglar stole a tattoo and ink kit valued at $500.

Also taken was a DVD player with numerous DVD’s, CD’s and a computer tablet.

Total loss is listed $1,025.