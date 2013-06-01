Suspect Sought in Abuse and Choking Case

Salina Police are searching for a known suspect who is accused of abusing his stepson and trying to choke his wife.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers learned about the possible abuse of an 11-year old boy who had spent several days with his mother and stepfather in a home in the 800 block of Carriage.

Police say when the boy returned home on Sunday his biological dad noticed bruising on his buttocks during bath time.

The boy told his father the stepdad had punished him several times last Thursday.

The same 32-year-old suspect is also wanted for questioning after his wife contacted police on Sunday.

The 29-year-old victim described to officers how the couple left Big Nose Kate’s after midnight to pick up their 6-month old child at a sitters. She said her husband became violent after she took the keys from him to drive home telling him he’d had too much to drink.

Police say he attempted to strangle her as she drove and hit her on the back as the couple drove home with the infant on board. The woman had to pull over several times to fight him off. When they arrived home her husband fled on foot.

Police are now actively looking for the suspect who could face charges of domestic aggravated battery and child abuse.

