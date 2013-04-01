ksal.com

Stolen Credit Card Arrest

KSAL Staff - January 3, 2017 1:17 pm

Saline County Jail

A former Salina nursing home employee was taken into custody Monday on charges of theft and criminal use of a financial card.

Police allege 39-year-old Natasha Sleezer of Salina stole a credit card from an elderly female resident at Kenwood View Nursing Home and used it at six different Salina stores to buy items for herself.

Loss is listed at just under $700.

Police say Sleezer used the card during a time frame between September 16 and December 19 of last year.

