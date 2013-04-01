State Issues Order to Help Fuel Shortage

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has issued an order to help alleviate the anticipated fuel shortage due to Hurricane Harvey.

According to the agency, An extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance has been identified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency that could prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers in several states, including Kansas. On Friday Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey signed an order to assist in alleviating the anticipated shortage in fuel supplies throughout the region due to Hurricane Harvey.

The order will relax the enforcement of fuel standards related to the sale and distribution of gasoline during the transition period between summer and winter fuel this month. Gasoline meeting the EPA fuel standards of the order are permitted for immediate distribution in Kansas through Sept. 30, 2017.

The full order can be accessed here.