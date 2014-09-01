Sonic Investigating Possible Data Breach

Sonic says it’s aware of unusual activity involving customer credit cards.

Reuters reports Sonic’s credit card processor alerted the fast-food operator about the issue earlier this week. It’s unclear how many accounts may be affected.

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity added the activity may have led to millions of stolen credit and debit card numbers being sold in underground exchanges. The company told Krebs that the investigation is still in its early stages, and the company does not yet know how many or which of its stores may be impacted.

Sonic has nearly 3,600 locations across 45 U.S. states.

