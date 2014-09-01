Social Media Post Leads to Charges for High School Student

A social media post has a Manhattan High School student in hot water.

Riley County Police were made aware of the post from April 4th on the social media site “Snapchat.”

Authorities say a 15-year old male Manhattan High student posted a picture to his Snapchat account that had what appeared to be two handguns with the caption of “wild” with three skull emojis and additional text stating “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

Another Manhattan High School male student, 17, saw the post and reported it to authorities.

Follow-up investigation conducted by Riley County Police Department’s investigation division located two realistic looking BB guns at the residence of the 15 year old suspect that were then taken in as evidence.

Riley County Police have filed a report for aggravated criminal threat and the investigation is ongoing.

Manhattan High West Campus has given students the option to stay home from school if they (or their parents) so desire.

Riley County Police Department will also maintain a heightened presence at the school for the day.

Police also thanked the student, who reported the social media post, for seeing something then saying something.