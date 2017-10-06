Smoky Valley Gets by Lyons in Shortened Tilt

The Smoky Valley Vikings upped their record on the road Friday night by winning in a weather-shortened game at Lyons. Starting at 6:00 pm, the Vikings won the toss and marched 57 yards in five plays as Brett Heitschmidt found Zack Able for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion run by Elliott was good and with 9:55 left in the first quarter, it was 8-0.

Lyons faced a third and long and defensive back Zack Able stepped in front of the intended receiver and picked off the pass. Five plays later, Kyle Anderson took off up the middle, stretched to the sideline and then cut to the endzone for a 11-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Heitschmidt was good and with 6:16 left first quarter, it was 16-0 as dark clouds began forming to the West.

Lyons tried again to get its offense started, attempting a fake punt. Kai Sjogren tackled the runner for a loss and the Vikings set up their offense again deep in the Lions territory. This possession took only two plays as the Vikings’ Kyle Anderson took it 24 yards for the 3rd score of the quarter.

The Vikings now turn their attention to Rock Creek who they defeated last year 36-29.

