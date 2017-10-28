Smoky Valley Claims District Title Over Clay Center

Smoky Valley checked off another item on the list: win the district championship. The Vikings did that and then some in a 30-16 victory.

Starting with the ball, Smoky Valley went for a first down on 4th & short and did not get it turning the ball over to Clay Center. The Tigers then took their opening play 49 yards for a rushing touchdown with. The Vikings then answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive, culminating with a Kyle Anderson 20-yard run. With a minute left in the first, Smoky Valley tied up the score at 8-8.

Clay Center started the second frame with a five-yard Pfitzmeier run. With 8:20 left before half it was 16-8, but Smoky came right back. Riley Odell had a one-yard TD run to knot up the score at 16-all.

Vikings started the second half with a 74-yard. Anderson scored on a nine-yard to make it 22-16 Smoky Valley with 6:33 to go in the third. Both teams traded turnovers as Smoky Valley picked off a Lane pass only to give it back two plays later with a fumble.

But then the Smoky Valley defense stiffened and stopped Clay Center on a 4th down. Smoky Valley took over and again drove it 74 yards to score on a Riley Odell five-yard run. That sealed the victory with 8:09 to play.

Smoky Valley got 373 yards all on the ground in 54 plays with Kyle Anderson gaining 183 on 19 carries. Clay Center had 62 plays for 293 yards.

The Vikings advance to host the Wichita Collegiate Spartans next Friday at home.

By Don Bengtson