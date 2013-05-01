Sheriff Warns of Sub-Par Contractors

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is urging citizens to be on the lookout for fly by night companies that promise work on rural properties and then do sub-par work or take the money and run.

Sheriff Soldan tells KSAL News that a 70-year-old man who lives in northwest Saline County told deputies this week a so-called asphalt company wanted to do some work on his property but could not produce any ID about the business or references when he asked for them.

The owner promptly told him to leave.

