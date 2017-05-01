Sheriff Thanks Community at Police Memorial Event

Salinans gathered on a windy Wednesday morning to honor and remember local police, sheriff, and highway patrol officers who have died in the line of duty. A Peace Officer Memorial Day event was held at Jerry Ivey Park.

A crowd that included law enforcement and their family and friends, firefighters, and citizens gathered to honor, and pay respect to local officers who have died in the line of duty. The event was also about thanking current law enforcement for what they do on a daily basis.

The ceremony featured a roll call of the Salina Police Officers, Kansas State Troopers, and the sheriff killed in the line of duty in Saline County. It also included speakers, the playing of “Taps”, the playing of “Amazing Grace”, and a 21 gun salute.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan was among those who spoke. He said that he appreciates the thanks he gets from citizens. But he also thanked the community for its strong support of law enforcement. Soldan said that the angst toward law enforcement that exists in many areas across the country does not exist here. “I have never had so many invites to dinners, barbecues, and events, and had treats dropped off than I have in the last year,” Soldan said.

The event Wednesday morning in Salina was part of National Police Week, and Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Peace Officer Memorial Day events in Salina are traditionally held in Jerry Ivey Park. The park is named in honor of the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty. Jerry Ivey was killed on June 13th, 1975, during an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1961 to recognize local, state, and federal law enforcement and peace officials.

Law Enforcement Memorial Day in Salina. To those who protect and serve, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Office KS, and Kansas Highway Patrol, thank you. Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

