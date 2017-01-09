School Spending Ruling Could Shape 2017 Session

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss says the Kansas Supreme Court hopes to have a decision on whether the state’s spending on public schools is adequate.

But Nuss wouldn’t say Monday exactly when the high court expects rule in a lawsuit filed against the state in 2010 by four local school districts.

The Legislature expects to work this year on a new formula for distributing $4.1 billion a year in aid to the state’s 286 school districts. The court’s decision could shape lawmakers’ work.

GOP legislators junked a per-student formula in 2015 in favor of stable “block grants” for districts but that law is set to expire June 30.

The Supreme Court is considering whether the state spends enough money on its schools overall. It heard arguments from attorneys in September.