Scammer Claimed to be Federal Agent

KSAL Staff - April 10, 2017 10:27 am

An elderly Salina man falls victim to a phone scam.

According  to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman a 75-year-old man received a phone call last month informing him that he had won a big cash prize in the California Lottery.

The caller claimed to be a “federal agent” and convinced the victim he needed to wire 3 payments to pay for handling services to receive his winnings.

The man sent $1,200 to the scammer via Western Union and became suspicious after no prize money arrived in return. He  then contacted police.

