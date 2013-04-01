Scammer Claimed to be Federal Agent
KSAL Staff - April 10, 2017 10:27 am
An elderly Salina man falls victim to a phone scam.
According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman a 75-year-old man received a phone call last month informing him that he had won a big cash prize in the California Lottery.
The caller claimed to be a “federal agent” and convinced the victim he needed to wire 3 payments to pay for handling services to receive his winnings.
The man sent $1,200 to the scammer via Western Union and became suspicious after no prize money arrived in return. He then contacted police.