Salina Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment

A Salina man ended up turning in his wife to authorities after she was doing drugs with their child in the house.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police arrested 31-year-old Michelle Soukup at 1407 Pawnee on Wednesday.

Soukup’s husband, Ernest Soukup, 31, of the same residence; tells authorities that sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m., his wife had smoked methamphetamine with the couple’s 2-year-old son left in the next room unattended.

Ernest called law enforcement after he witnessed his wife smoking meth inside of the home. He also found where she was hiding the drugs and pipe and turned them over to authorities.

Michelle has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and one-count of endangering a child.