Salina to Belleville Bus Time Table Announced

The bus stop times and locations for a new bus route between Salina and Belleville have been finalized.

The Kansas Rides 81 Connection will serve Highway 81 locations from Belleville to Salina with a tentative start date of September 5, 2017.

The 81 Connection bus service will have three bi-directional trips each day, Monday through Friday. The first route will start in Belleville at 6:45 a.m., then head south on Highway 81 to three stops in Concordia, a stop at the Highway 24/Highway 81 junction, a stop in Minneapolis and stop at 7th and Walnut and Walmart in Salina and then head back to north to the same stops. This route will do this loop twice and finish in Belleville around 5:40 p.m. each day.

A second route will leave Salina at 1:00 p.m. and head north on Highway 81 to the same stop in Minneapolis, the stop at the Highway 24/Highway 81 junction, three stops in Concordia and the stop in Belleville, before heading back to Salina with the same stops. The bus will finish in Salina around 6:00 p.m. each day.

Transportation providers in the region will run feeder routes that will bring passengers to and from the stops.

On each trip, the driver is going to call Salina dispatch for the passengers that need additional transportation assistance when they get to Salina. OCCK will provide Paratransit services to their destinations. The passengers will call OCCK dispatch when they need to be picked up to meet the fixed route bus. However, one of the Salina stops at the primary transfer point for CityGo, and the second at Walmart, we hope the majority of riders will use the Salina fixed route, CityGo.