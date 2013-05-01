ksal.com

Salina Tech Enrolling Summer Classes

KSAL Staff - May 15, 2017 3:07 pm

Enrollment in Salina Area Technical College’s summer general-education classes is open through June 1.

The college offers nine different general-education classes this summer, all for $99 / credit hour.

“These classes are perfect for several groups of people,” said Stephani Johns-Hines, Salina Tech’s Vice President of Instruction. “If you’ve just graduated from high school, and are planning to go to college in the fall, you can save time and money by taking these classes now.”

In addition, Johns-Hines said, the classes can also help students who have already taken them and want take them again to improve their grade.

The classes can also be helpful for people who simply want to improve their skills, such as public speaking, or who enjoy learning something new, such as general psychology or introduction to literature.

General education classes taken at Salina Tech will transfer to other public colleges and universities in Kansas, as well as most private and out-of-state colleges.

Classes start June 5 and run through July 26 (except for one section of general psychology, which runs June 12 to August 2) and are on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday schedule. All classes are three credit hours.

Classes offered are:

COM 105                                 Public Speaking

CSA 105                                   Introduction to Computer Applications

ENG 100                                  Technical Writing

ENG 101                                  English Composition I

ENG 110                                  Introduction to Literature

HUM 101                                 Ethics in the Workplace

MAT 101                                 Technical Math

MAT 150                                 College Algebra

PSY 101                                   General Psychology

 

To find out more, or to enroll, call Salina Tech at 785-309-3100, or visit www.salinatech.edu.

