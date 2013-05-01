Salina Tech Enrolling Summer Classes
KSAL Staff - May 15, 2017 3:07 pm
Enrollment in Salina Area Technical College’s summer general-education classes is open through June 1.
The college offers nine different general-education classes this summer, all for $99 / credit hour.
“These classes are perfect for several groups of people,” said Stephani Johns-Hines, Salina Tech’s Vice President of Instruction. “If you’ve just graduated from high school, and are planning to go to college in the fall, you can save time and money by taking these classes now.”
In addition, Johns-Hines said, the classes can also help students who have already taken them and want take them again to improve their grade.
The classes can also be helpful for people who simply want to improve their skills, such as public speaking, or who enjoy learning something new, such as general psychology or introduction to literature.
General education classes taken at Salina Tech will transfer to other public colleges and universities in Kansas, as well as most private and out-of-state colleges.
Classes start June 5 and run through July 26 (except for one section of general psychology, which runs June 12 to August 2) and are on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday schedule. All classes are three credit hours.
Classes offered are:
COM 105 Public Speaking
CSA 105 Introduction to Computer Applications
ENG 100 Technical Writing
ENG 101 English Composition I
ENG 110 Introduction to Literature
HUM 101 Ethics in the Workplace
MAT 101 Technical Math
MAT 150 College Algebra
PSY 101 General Psychology
To find out more, or to enroll, call Salina Tech at 785-309-3100, or visit www.salinatech.edu.