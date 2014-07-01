Salina Student Earns Presidential Scholar Honor

The 2017 ceremony will be held June 18, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.

A Salina South High School graduating senior is one of an elite group of the class of 2017. He has been named a Presidential Scholar.

Tyler Ross is one of 161 winners that were chosen across the country out of a group of more than 5,100. Ross is one of only three students in Kansas to earn the prestigious honor. The other two are Bessie Bauman from Olathe Northwest High School and Hannah Motley from Blue Valley North High School.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Of the 3.5 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,100 candidates qualified for the 2017 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams, through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations or the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts competition.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

The 2017 ceremony will be held June 18, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.