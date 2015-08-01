Salina Man Sentenced in Child Porn Case

A Salina man was sentenced Monday to federal prison in connection with a child sex crime case. According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall’s office, 33-year-old Austin Wade Evans was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography on the interne.

Evans pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography. He admitted that on June 22, 2016, he used a Samsung TracFone to distribute child pornography over an internet file-sharing program. A detective with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded images from Evans’ phone.

On July 25, 2016, Evans gave his phone to investigators. Later, after child pornography charges were filed against him, Evans got another phone and distributed child pornography again.

After serving his sentence, Evans will be on supervised release for 15 years.

The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted.

