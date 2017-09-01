Salina Man With “Strong Foundation” Remembered

Family, friends, and current and former colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was very active in philanthropic efforts, and made a positive difference in Salina. William M. “Bill” Grevas passed away on Saturday at his home.

Grevas was the leader of one of the largest philanthropic organizations in Kansas, the Greater Salina Community Foundation. He took over as executive director of the GSCF organization in January of 2016.

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is the largest community foundation in the State of Kansas, having over $150 million in assets. It serves the greater Salina community, including 12 affiliate community foundations.

When he came to the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Grevas brought over twenty years of non-profit and development experience.

Prior to his work at the community foundation, Grevas served as the Vice-President for Institutional Advancement at Kansas Wesleyan University. His duties at Kansas Wesleyan also involved being the administrator for the KWU Foundation. While at Wesleyan, Grevas spearheaded the fundraising campaign to build the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Grevas also worked for the Kansas State University Foundation for thirteen years, and was the executive director of the Salina Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

Sunday evening Bill Grevas was being remembered as “an amazing husband, father, and friend.”

Arrangements for Bill Grevas are pending, and are being handled through Ryan Mortuary.

