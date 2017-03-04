Salina Man Held at Gunpoint After Trying to Break in to Home

A home intruder is in custody after he met the owner of the home he was trying to break in to the hard way in the early hours this morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 51-year-old, Mark Kind awoke to his dog barking in his home at 60 West Prairie Ridge Rd. at 4:16 A.M. this morning with someone trying to break in to the home.

Once Kind got up, he went to go investigate what was going on and brought his gun.

When Kind went outside, he found a subject in his truck. Kind then held the subject at gunpoint on the ground until authorities arrived.

Law Enforcement arrested 38-year-old Jason Allen Wooderson of Salina who also had marijuana, methamphetamine and other paraphernalia on him.

Wooderson was charged with possession of opiates, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

There was no damage to the home and nothing was taken from Kind’s truck.