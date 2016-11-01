Salina Grocery Store to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening

Dillons at 2350 Planet Ave has been remodeled, and will celebrate a grand re-opening.

The renovation work is complete, and it’s time to celebrate.

The team from Dillons at 2350 Planet Ave. in Salina has planned for its grand re-opening celebrations, beginning on Friday.

According to the company, at this store customers will experience the very best Dillons has to offer with everyday favorites, a fresh look, and the conveniences of on-line shopping with curbside pick-up with ClickList.

Dillons plans to celebrate with sampling demonstrations, drawings for $50 Dillons gift cards on Friday, daily product giveaways for the first 250 customers from Sara Lee, Sterling Silver, SeaPak on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and special prices for customers throughout the week.

“Even though we have been serving Salina at this Dillons location since 1990, it feels like a brand new store following our remodel,” said Sheryl Henderson, store manager. “The best part about the entire project is the addition of online ordering with curbside service through ClickList. Our customers are raving about ClickList and all conveniences it brings to parents, business professionals, caregivers, and small business owners. Schedules are so busy these days. With ClickList, my team can do your grocery shopping and give you back a little extra time in your day.”

ClickList Process:

Customers order on-line at www.dillons.com/clicklist or the Dillons mobile app. Here, the customer creates his/her shopping list, selects a pick-up time, and then places the on-line order. Next, a Dillons ClickList associate hand picks the order and stores it in temperature-appropriate zones until the customer arrives. Last, the customer pulls his/her vehicle up in the designated pick-up lane and a ClickList associate loads the order in their car.

On-line orders can be created on computers or smart phones with internet access or the Dillons mobile app.

Same-Day pick up is available.

Curbside pick-up may be scheduled 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

As an introductory offer, Dillons will waive the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders.

Payment is made on-line via debit or credit card.

Digital coupons and special bonus offers electronically linked to a customer’s loyalty card will automatically redeem to reduce the cost of the order. Paper coupons will be deducted at time of pick up.

If an ordered item is not available, store associates will offer an upgraded substitution to the customer, which the customer may accept or decline.

Pharmacy prescriptions are not included in the program.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted on Friday at 9:30 A.M. with the Salina Chamber of Commerce. The store team will present two $500 donations to the Salina Food Bank and Community in Schools to further the two organizations hunger relief efforts in the community.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.