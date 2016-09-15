Salina Crime Stoppers 9-15-16

The car was parked in a drive way of a home in the Indian Village area.

On Sunday, September 10, 2017 at approximately 10:12 a.m., officers were sent to 721 Seneca in reference to a deceased person in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, they found a silver colored 2003 Lincoln Town Car parked in the driveway. Inside the vehicle was a deceased person identified as Raul Lopez-Vargas, 52, of Solomon, Kansas. The death has been classified as a homicide.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow

Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.