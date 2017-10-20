This weekend in Salina there is a chance to “Rise and Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” during an event at the Central Mall. Saturday morning from 8am till 10am it’s all you can eat Chris Cakes, pancakes and sausage, for only $6.

Those at the cancer fundraising event will have the opportunity to:

Earn a ticket for some great prize drawings with your purchase of your plate and more tickets for each mile you walk in the mall. This walking will help you with your wellness points.

Get some freebies and some information on lung cancer prevention and early detection.

The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking. Many people don’t know, though, that the second leading cause of lung cancer is radon, something which you and your family may be exposed to.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

