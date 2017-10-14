Riley County Shuts Out Minneapolis

Minneapolis Lions were shut out to start District play tonight, 53-0, at home versus the Riley County Falcons.

Riley County had a big game from Senior tailback Ty Nelson. Nelson carried the ball 10 times for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Nelson, also, had a touchdown on defense scoring on a 38-yard interception return in the second quarter.

Minneapolis was down only seven after the first quarter with the lone score being a 63-yard touchdown run from Nelson on the Falcons opening drive. However, four first half turnovers for the Lions led to more opportunities for Riley County in the second quarter. The Falcons scored 26 points in the second frame to lead 33-0 at the half.

The Lions finished with six turnovers in the ballgame; four fumbles and two interceptions. Minneapolis did force a fumble late in the first quarter inside their 5-yard line to halt a Riley County drive.

Riley County opened up the second half with a 60-yard touchdown run from Keaton Koening on the first play from scrimmage to go up 39-0. They would tack on one more in the third and one in the fourth before the end of the game.

Minneapolis had 117 yards of total offense in this matchup. Senior Evan Keating led the way on the ground with nine carries for 50 yards.

The Falcons rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Tyler Halstead was 2-for-6 passing for 27 yards.

The Lions will travel to face Marysville next week.

By Skylar Nosker