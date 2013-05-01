ksal.com

Residential Burglaries

KSAL Staff - April 7, 2017 10:38 am

Salina Police are investigating two unrelated residential burglaries.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of N. 4th on Thursday after someone forced a door open sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon and stole two Sony televisions and archery gear. Loss and damage is listed at $1,050.

 

Police say burglars also forced open a door on a home in the 1400 block of W. Cloud sometime Thursday between 8am and 11:30am and stole an Xbox 360 game center plus eleven Xbox games.

Loss and damage is estimated at $880.

