Police Log 12-27-16

Police are investigating an aggravated battery case that happened on Christmas Day on the 900 block of Gypsum. 48-year-old Mary Canaday of Salina was arrested for allegedly hitting a 35-year-old acquaintance in her home with a crowbar. The victim sustained minor injuries, and on searching, police also found a baggie of meth on Canaday.

On Monday, a home was broken into by breaking a window on the 300 block of East Beloit. A 42-inch plasma Phillips television was stolen from the residence. The total loss and damage is valued $550.

Three windows were damaged at Rod’s at 1401 South Santa Fe. Each 4’x6′ window is valued at $500, totalling $1,500 for the set.

$532 was stolen from the deposit at McDonald’s on Planet Avenue, allegedly by an employee. Salina Police are investigating the case with a known suspect in mind.

A vehicle was stolen out of the parking lot at the Quality Inn at 1310 West North Street between 4:30am-6:15pm on December 24th. The black Nissan Versa has the tag 188 KCU with a Saline County sticker. The vehicle is valued at $11,500.