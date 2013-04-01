ksal.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car

KSAL Staff - March 9, 2017 5:32 pm

First responders work the scene Thursday afternoon.

A woman crossing a street in the Downtown Salina area was  hurt when she was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the corner of Santa Fe and Prescott at around 4:30 in the afternoon to the report of an injured pedestrian.

Salina Master Patrol Officer Rande Repp told KSAL News at the scene that 24-year-old Julie Hinson was walking across Santa Fe. She was in a crosswalk, with a green light, when she was struck by a pickup truck making a left hand turn from Prescott onto Santa Fe.

Hinson was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

 

