ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 30 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 30 °F | Lo: 25 °F

Thursday

Hi: 54 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Friday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Saturday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 37 °F

Sunday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Monday

Hi: 83 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
KSN

No ID Yet on Body Found in Burning Car at Kansas Campground

Associated Press - March 14, 2017 10:22 am

Douglas County authorities are still trying to identify a body found in a burning car last week near Clinton Lake.

Authorities say deputies sent to the Rockhaven Campground near the lake last Tuesday on a report of a fire. They discovered the body inside the car when the fire was extinguished.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said Monday the office is waiting for lab results from evidence collected at the scene.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees Rockhaven Park, says the park is currently closed and does not open until April 1.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 