Newlywed Kansas Couple Killed
Associated Press - August 7, 2017 11:22 am
social media photo
A weekend accident in Kansas has claimed the life of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.
Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.
—
Associated Press information from: The Wichita Eagle