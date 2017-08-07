Newlywed Kansas Couple Killed

social media photo

A weekend accident in Kansas has claimed the life of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Associated Press information from: The Wichita Eagle