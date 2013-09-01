Museum to Celebrate Kansas Day

The Smoky Hill Museum is inviting the community to stop in and help celebrate Kansas’ 156th birthday.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at a few activities pioneers would have done like churning butter or shelling corn. There will also be make and take crafts and door prizes.

They will have free cake on hand in the lobby to mark the occasion.

The Kansas Day Open House is Saturday, January 28th from 1pm to 3pm at the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 West Iron in Salina.

Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on January 29th, 1861. Kansas Day has been celebrated around the state since 1877. Kansas Day is not a public holiday, but it is a state-wide observation.