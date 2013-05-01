Motorcycle Rider Killed in No Passing Zone

A motorcycle rider from Nebraska was killed in a crash in Northern Kansas on Monday, while passing in a no passing zone.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Scott Curtis from Auburn, Nebraska, was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle on K 15 Highway, following a tractor trailer headed south.

Curtis passed the tractor trailer in a no passing zone. As he was passing, he laid the motorcycle down on its left side in in the northbound lane. He was then struck by an oncoming car.

Curtis, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday morning just after 8:30, about two miles south of Clay Center on K 15 Highway.

