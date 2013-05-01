Update: Child Safe, Amber Alert Cancelled

A missing child has been recovered, suspects are in custody, and an Amber Alert is cancelled.

Police in the Kansas City area had been seeking Jace Brunt, who was believed to have been kidnapped by his non custodial father.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation the child has been recovered safe and the father is in custody.

ORIGINAL: A missing child, believed to be abducted by his non-custodial father in the Kansas City area, has prompted a Kansas Amber Alert.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 12:53pm, Jace Brunt was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father. The father allegedly used a firearm to force compliance and the girlfriend allegedly used mace / OC spray during the event. The violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger.

The suspect left the 1700 of block of S. 35th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, heading south in a white newer style Dodge Charger, with damage on the rear end / rear driver side.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911, or the Kansas City, Kansas Police Dispatch at 913-596-3000.